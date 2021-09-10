SUV gutted by fire on beach at Outer Banks; officials issue warning about driving on beach

AVON, N.C. (WNCN) — An SUV caught fire and was destroyed Friday morning on the beach at the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, officials said.

The incident happened near the exit to Ramp 38, just south of Avon, according to a news release from the National Park Service.

Officials did not say what caused the fire, but asked beach drivers to lower the pressure levels in tires to “decrease stress on vehicles.”

No one was injured in the fire.

“The Seashore strongly recommends that tire pressure be lowered to at least 20 psi before driving on designated off-road vehicle routes in order to decrease stress on vehicles and help maintain travel conditions for other drivers,” David Hallac, superintendent of National Parks of Eastern North Carolina, said in a news release.