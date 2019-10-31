SUV slams into NC antique store, bursts into flames

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) – A fiery accident in Cabarrus County sent multiple people to the hospital and devastated a family business Wednesday morning.

Two cars collided near the intersection of Highway 601 and Cold Springs Road in Concord. One of the vehicles – and SUV – then went crashing into a nearby antique shop, Annie’s Cane Shop, bursting into flames.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital, but are expected to be OK.

The family who’s run the antique shop for 38 years say they live just around the corner and were taking kids to school when they happened to drive past just as flames were soaring from the store.

“The car was just in flames and there was smoke everywhere,” said Courtney Bradley, the store owner’s neice.

Bradley said the store and the antiques they restore inside are a huge part of their family. Now they are trying to assess the damage.

“We will be back, this isn’t the end of Annie’s Cane Shop,” Bradley said of her aunt, “She’s going to rebuild and keep doing her thing.”

While the family is working on plans to rebuild, troopers continue investigating the crash.

