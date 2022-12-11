WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man suspected in the killing of a 31-year-old man has been taken into custody by the Special Weapons and Tactics Team, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 1, deputies came to the 1600 block of Hartman Plaza in Winston-Salem after getting a report of a man being shot.

At the scene, responding deputies found Trey-Monteil Decarus Money-Brown, 31, of Winston-Salem, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies immediately began to perform life-saving measures until EMS arrived.

Money-Brown would ultimately be pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

Investigators eventually identified the suspect in the killing as Shawn Aaron Vargas Jr., 26, of Clemmons.

On Sunday morning, the Forsyth County Sheriff Office’s S.W.A.T. agents took Vargas into custody.

Vargas is being charged with murder and is being held in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center without bond.