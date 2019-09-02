Swimmer dies after he’s pulled from ocean at Cape Hatteras

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) — A 61-year-old died man while swimming in the Atlantic Ocean at Cape Hatteras National Seashore on Sunday.

Officials say a 911 call was placed to Dare County Dispatch at 5:25 p.m. when a person saw the man in apparent distress out in the water near Hatteras Village.

The bystander tried to rescue the man and brought him closer to shore to meet rescue personnel, officials say.

Officials say they tried CPR, but it was too late.

A medical examination will determine the man’s official cause of death.

Officials say the victim, from Oak Hills, Virginia, was not using a flotation device.

The National Park Service said they advised swimmers Sunday morning that there was a high risk of rip currents forecast for the day.

“Rip currents on high-risk days are life-threatening to anyone entering the surf,” the warning from 9 a.m. Sunday said.

National Park Service Rangers, Hatteras Island Ocean Rescue, Dare County Emergency Medical Services and Dare County Sheriff Officers responded to the incident.

This is the second water-related fatality off Cape Hatteras National Seashore this year.