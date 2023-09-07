MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — The precautionary advisory against swimming in North Carolina’s coastal waters following Tropical Storm Idalia has been lifted.

State officials say there are no more restrictions for all ocean-side swimming sites in Brunswick and Dare counties and for estuarine river sites in Pamlico County after test results from water samples show levels of bacteria that meet the state’s and the Environmental Protection Agency’s safe swimming standards.

The precautionary advisory against swimming remains in place, however, for the Neuse River in Pamlico and Craven counties.

The following sites are also under swimming advisories, with two issued prior to Idalia hitting North Carolina and the third one issued Thursday:

Jockey’s Ridge sound-side access (issued July 9)

The public access to Bogue Sound at 16th Street in Morehead City (issued Aug. 22)

Sandy Bay sound-side access in Frisco in the Cape Hatteras National Seashore (issued Sept. 7)

Water quality officials will continue to test these waters and will notify the public when bacteria levels meet the state and federal safe swimming standards.