MONROE, N.C. (WJZY) — A suspect was caught Thursday evening after causing $10,000 worth of damage to a McAlister’s Deli in Monroe Wednesday night, according to the police department.

Cameron Johnson (Courtesy: Monroe Police Department)

Cameron Johnson was arrested for property destruction and placed in Union County Jail.

“Swing and a miss,” a spokesperson wrote.

The incident happened on Wednesday around 8 p.m. at the restaurant on the 2800 block of West Highway 74 near Carroll Street in Monroe, North Carolina.

Police said Johnson smashed the windows and glass doors of the establishment with a baseball bat.

Authorities released photos of Johnson in the act, the vehicle he was driving, and the bat they recovered once they found and arrested him:

Suspect (Courtesy: Monroe Police Department)

Bat (Courtesy: Monroe Police Department)

Suspect vehicle (Courtesy: Monroe Police Department)

Officials explained an officer spotted the vehicle used in the incident and performed a traffic stop. When approached, they discovered he was still wearing the same blue shirt with sunglasses and had the bat.

“Our officers knocked this one out of the park,” the spokesperson continued.