CLEMMONS, N.C. (WNCN) — Now that Thanksgiving is over, many people have fully turned their attention to the Christmas season and all the festivities it brings.

One of the most beloved holiday traditions is seeing Christmas light displays. Travel + Leisure magazine recently released their 2023 list of the best ones in each state.

According to the national magazine, the best Christmas light display in North Carolina is Tanglewood Park Festival of Lights in Clemmons.

“The Tanglewood Park Festival of Lights is an extremely popular event where the entire park — more than 1,000 acres in size — is decorated with over a million Christmas lights,” Travel + Leisure says. “Visitors can explore the park by car, hayride, or horse-drawn carriage.”

The Forsyth County attraction is now in its 32nd season, according to the event’s website. In addition to the light display, visitors can enjoy a gift shop, Tanglewood Stables and an area called S’moresville where guests can roast marshmallows.

This year, the seasonal event opened on Nov. 17 and runs through Jan. 1, 2024. Operating hours are 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Entrance fees to the Festival of Lights depend on what category the vehicle being driven to view the display falls into: family, commercial, or motorcoaches and buses. There are also different prices in each category for cash or credit card payments.

Tanglewood Park is located at 4061 Clemmons Road, just 10 minutes west of Winston-Salem off Interstate 40.