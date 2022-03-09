SOUTH HILL, Va. (WNCN) – Interstate-85 is closed in both directions at the North Carolina/Virginia border after a tanker hauling propane overturned early Wednesday.

The South Hill, Virginia Fire Department said the interstate was closed around 10:15 a.m. between mile marker 12 in Virginia to exit 233 in North Carolina.

A fire official told CBS 17 the tanker’s driver said he was side swiped by a vehicle, forcing him off the road and into the median around 5:30 a.m.

Crews are working to offload the tanker that was hauling 10,000 gallons of propane, fire officials said.

A HAZMAT team is among the teams responding to the crash.

A nearby rest area has been evacuated as a safety precaution.

No injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

This story will be updated.