WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash shut down a major interstate for hours.

The westbound lanes of Interstate 40 shut down due to an accident.

Winston-Salem police confirmed a tanker truck was involved. Police were called just before 4:30 a.m. and North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

According to troopers, the tanker truck and a passenger vehicle were traveling west and the tractor-trailer side-swiped the car, then ran off the road and hit several small trees. Both drivers were taken to the hospital but have non-life-threatening injuries.

The tanker was carrying diesel fuel and crews are working to remove that from the scene.

DriveNC.gov says that the closure is between the exit for Union Cross Road and I-74 East, near Mile Marker 201. Drivers are asked to take Union Cross Road to US 311 Northbound to get back onto the interstate on the other side of the closure or find an alternate route.

Charges are pending in this crash.