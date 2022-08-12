WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Tarboro felon who authorities said fired an AR-style rifle at cars and houses will spend more than seven years in prison on a gun charge, federal prosecutors said.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Marquavis Keyon Jones received his 90-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III. Jones pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on April 21.

Prosecutors said in court that Rocky Mount Police found Jones at his home while they were investigating a robbery in October 2020, and that he had a firearm loaded with a high-capacity magazine around his neck. Officers told Jones to set the gun down and show his hands, and after he let go of the firearm, he fled on foot.

Prosecutors also said Jones led them on a high-speed chase in December 2020 when he fled from a routine traffic stop in Enfield.

Authorities also said officers responding to a shots-fired call in May 2021 found multiple witnesses who said Jones retrieved the AR-style rifle from his house and fired numerous shots at nearby vehicles and houses. Investigators said they identified Jones as the shooter and found the gun under an abandoned trailer where a car connected to him was parked.

A search of his house uncovered another gun and live rounds of ammunition, several of which matched the shell casings found outside the house, authorities said, adding that ballistics testing confirmed those shells were fired from the rifle found under the trailer.