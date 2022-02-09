CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – Police arrested a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools teacher who’s charged with child porn, according to an official.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officials said Adrian Taylor was arrested after a search warrant was conducted at a home on Courtney Lane in Matthews.

Authorities said they found “physical evidence” of the crime of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Queen City News reporter Robin Kanady checked with CMS, who identified Taylor as a teacher at Community House Middle School in Ballantyne. He is now suspended with pay and his employment status was changed on Tuesday.

Mecklenburg County jail records showed Taylor was charged with three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. All three charges are felonies.

Taylor’s bond was unsecured, which means he didn’t have to post any money to get out of jail.

The principal of Community House Middle School sent parents the following information:

“Good afternoon, Community House families,

This is Principal Slattery with an important message concerning our school. My goal is to provide a safe learning environment for all students and staff at all times. It has come to my attention that criminal charges have been brought against one of our teachers.

An active investigation is underway by law enforcement, and CMS will cooperate fully with investigators. I take these matters seriously and will be working with law enforcement to address them in a manner that ensures the well-being of all students and is in accordance with district policies.

Please understand that we have been provided limited information at this time, but I will update you as soon as there is more information available. Thank you for your support of Community House Middle School.“

CMPD officials said investigators are still processing the physical evidence. They ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.