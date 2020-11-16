Teen, 2 young women charged in connection with deadly NC Walmart shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – An 18-year-old charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in the parking lot of the Walmart at Monkey Junction last week will remain in jail under no bond, a judge ordered.

Thomas Dean Duran, 18, who has been charged with first-degree murder in the case, made his first court appearance Monday morning.

If convicted, Duran faces a maximum penalty of life in prison or death. A representative with the capital defender’s office will be appointed to represent him.

Duran and two others were arrested over the weekend in connection with the shooting.

Taytum Krysteene Herrick, 20, and Hailey Danielle Berardi, 19, who both have been charged with accessory after the fact, made their first court appearances Monday afternoon and face life in prison if convicted. Their next court date is Dec. 3.

According to family members, the victim in the shooting was 17-year-old Gavin Dozier.

Officials say there is an active warrant out for the arrest of Laron Lee Carter, 22, on a charge of first-degree murder in the case.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday he is believed to be in the Fayetteville area.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Carter is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-798-4162 or online.

