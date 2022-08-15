CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two murder suspects including a teenager have been arrested for a deadly north Charlotte shooting in May, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced Sunday.

Investigators were able to identify a 15-year-old juvenile and 20-year-old Desmond Dailey as the suspects and both have been arrested and face multiple charges including murder and robbery, CMPD said Sunday. The juvenile was arrested in May while Dailey was arrested this past Friday, according to the police report.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 14th near 4700 Beech Crest Place in north Charlotte. 18-year-old Kashawn Johnson was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to Atrium Main where he was later pronounced dead.

The DA’s Office, victim services, operations command, CSI, and CFD were among the departments that responded to the scene. Det. Planty was handling the case.