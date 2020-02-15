Teen accused of killing mom, brother is captured in NC, officials say

MIDLAND, Va. (AP/WRIC) – Authorities say a 17-year-old boy suspected of fatally shooting his mother and his 6-year-old brother in their Virginia home has been arrested in North Carolina.

News outlets reported that Levi H. Norwood’s father found his wife and younger son dead from gunshot wounds when he returned to their Midland, Virginia, home on Friday evening.

Authorities say Norwood shot and wounded his father, who escaped and called for help.

A sheriff’s office spokesman says the search for Norwood ended Saturday when he was apprehended in North Carolina, after a store’s employees reported a shoplifter to police.

The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a shooting Friday night in the 12000 block of Elk Run Road in Midland, Virginia.

When they arrived a victim of the shooting told officers his son — Levianthan ‘Levi’ Norwood — had shot his wife and 6-year-old child.

Norwood was wanted for two counts of murder. Officials did not specify where in North Carolina Norwood was captured.

In a press conference, Saturday afternoon the Fauquier County Sheriff Office said they were searching for a red 2005 Toyota Camry that was stolen near Cockett Park overnight.

The sedan was recovered when Norwood was arrested in North Carolina.

