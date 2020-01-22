Teen accused of secretly recording NC woman in her home for nearly a year

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – An 18-year-old was arrested after deputies say a video recording device was found in a woman’s home that had been there for almost a year.
The investigation began on Dec. 20, 2019, when the victim told deputies she found the device in her home. A search warrant was then executed and several witnesses were interviewed. According to the report, the offenses found dated back to Jan. 1, 2019.
As a result of the investigation, Cody Daniel Wells was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 15 of this year and charged with five counts of felony secret peeping.
There is no word on how investigators believe Wells got the device into the woman’s home.
Wells was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center and issued a $50,000 bond.
No further information has been released.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Family sued over playset for terminally-ill son
- Woman files lawsuit against NC faith-based company, says they’re breaking the law
- Second phase of Raleigh’s loose-leaf collection underway
- Wednesday Fur-cast | January 22
- Weather School: Reedy Creek Middle School
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now