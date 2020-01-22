Teen accused of secretly recording NC woman in her home for nearly a year

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – An 18-year-old was arrested after deputies say a video recording device was found in a woman’s home that had been there for almost a year.

The investigation began on Dec. 20, 2019, when the victim told deputies she found the device in her home. A search warrant was then executed and several witnesses were interviewed. According to the report, the offenses found dated back to Jan. 1, 2019.

As a result of the investigation, Cody Daniel Wells was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 15 of this year and charged with five counts of felony secret peeping.

There is no word on how investigators believe Wells got the device into the woman’s home.

Wells was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center and issued a $50,000 bond.

No further information has been released.

