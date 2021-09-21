Teen accused of using social media to threaten mass violence at several NC schools, police say

HIGH POINT, NC — An 18-year-old has been arrested after several Guilford County Schools were threatened on social media.

Kayshaun Williams

Monday evening, High Point Police were “inundated” with tips regarding a threat posted on social media.

The threat included pictures of firearms and a list of Guilford County Schools.

Detectives began investigating these threats and warrants were issued for Kayshaun Williams, 18, of Jamestown, for false report of mass violence on educational property.

Deputies from Guilford County assisted in locating Williams at his residence. He was arrested for this incident.

According to High Point Police, Williams admitted to making the threat on social media when interviewed.

He received a $250,000 secured bond.