Teen arrested after 2 people stabbed in High Point, sheriff’s office says

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – Two people are recovering after being stabbed and a teenager is in custody for their assault.

Just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office got a call about an aggravated assault in the 300 block of Ranch Drive in High Point.

According to the sheriff’s office, two adults had been stabbed. They were taken to the hospital and have non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies arrested Kayla Therrell, 18, at the scene and charged her with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Therrell received a $50,000 bond.