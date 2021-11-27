Teen arrested after 2 people stabbed in High Point, sheriff’s office says

North Carolina news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – Two people are recovering after being stabbed and a teenager is in custody for their assault.

Just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office got a call about an aggravated assault in the 300 block of Ranch Drive in High Point.

According to the sheriff’s office, two adults had been stabbed. They were taken to the hospital and have non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies arrested Kayla Therrell, 18, at the scene and charged her with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Therrell received a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories