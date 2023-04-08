LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen was arrested Friday more than a year after murdering a man, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 8:15 p.m., deputies said they arrested an 18-year-old who was 17-years-old at the time of the murder.

They said the arrest stems from a homicide investigation in November 2021.

Pembroke police and Robeson County deputies responded to the scene in reference to a shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said 21-year-old Christian Chavis was murdered at about 1 a.m. on Nov. 14 on Lumbee Street in Pembroke.

Investigators determined the incident started in the area of Beam Road in Lumberton.

Friday, deputies said the suspect was charged with first degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

He is being held in the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center without bond.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.