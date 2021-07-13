Teen chaperone policy enacted at NC mall after slew of shootings

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Teens under the age of 18 visiting Concord Mills mall after 3 p.m. on a Friday or a Saturday must be accompanied by an adult beginning July 30, officials announced during a Tuesday news conference.

The announcement comes on the heels of an outcry from community members following a string of recent shootings, one deadly, around Concord Mills mall.

Sources who had previous knowledge of the announcement told Fox 46 that mall management had met with merchants to inform them about the new policy.

Simon Malls says proof of ID could be asked for by mall personnel and that one adult 21 and up can have up to four guests. If you work in the mall and are under the age of 18, you will be permitted to continue to work, and if your shift ends, you must leave the premises.

On June 13 a shooting occurred near the AMC movie theater involving teenagers that resulted in an arrest and a victim being sent to the hospital.

Multiple juveniles were involved in a series of fights that occurred in January and resulted in the mall being evacuated.

In 2019, 13-year-old Aveanna Propst was shot and killed in the Concord Mills Mall parking lot near Dave & Buster’s.

According to Concord Police, the mall had been approaching closing time and Dontae Milton-Black became involved in a verbal altercation with a 16-year-old boy inside a common area of the mall near GameStop when the shooting took place.