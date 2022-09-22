ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen is facing a felony charge following a reported assault on a female, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, Randolph County deputies reported to Foxfire Road in Asheboro to conduct a welfare check.

Deputies located the caller and said they discovered that Jacob Lamour Waddell, 19, had assaulted the victim and left the scene.

Deputies said the victim had visible injuries but declined Emergency Medical Services.

Investigators collected evidence at the scene and eventually charges were sought against Waddell from a magistrate who found probable cause to charge him. Waddell was charged with:

Felony assault by strangulation;

Misdemeanor injury to personal property;

Misdemeanor assault on a female.

On Thursday, Waddell was found, arrested and taken into custody at the Randolph County Detention Center where he was served with the warrant.

Due to the domestic nature of the charges, Waddell was not issued bond. He will appear in the Randolph County District Court on Friday.