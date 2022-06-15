LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — An 18-year-old was the victim of a shooting in Lumberton at about 2:50 a.m. Wednesday, a Robeson County Sheriff’s Office release said.

Damarius McCoy, 18, of Lumberton was found at the intersection of Starlite D. and Kenny Briggs Rd. suffering from a gunshot wound, the release said.

The sheriff’s office said McCoy was transferred to UNC Southeastern Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Criminal Investigations Divisions are conducting an investigation into his death with the assistance of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.