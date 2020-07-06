Teen dirt-bike rider killed at NC interstate off-ramp

MINT HILL, N.C. (WJZY) — A 17-year-old dirt-bike rider who was involved in an accident Saturday night at an I-485 inner off-ramp in Mint Hill has died, according to authorities.

Officers responded to calls regarding an accident around 10 p.m. at the I-485 inner off-ramp near Blair Road in Mint Hill.

The dirt bike struck another vehicle that was attempting to make a left turn on the driver’s side. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The dirt bike had no lights, the operator was not wearing a helmet or safety equipment, and the vehicle was not designed to operate on any roadways, the police report indicated.

Mint Hill fire and police as well as Charlotte-Mecklenburg police units were among those who responded to the scene.

This remains an active investigation.

