KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WJZY) — An 18-year-old was found shot to death in a parking lot in the City of Kannapolis Sunday afternoon, according to Kannapolis Police Department.

Officials said officers responded to a shooting at a parking lot on Pacific Court around 1:15 p.m. Sunday.

Officers found 18-year-old Isaiah Lorenzo Martinez dead on the scene from his injuries.

No additional details about the incident were immediately released.

Kannapolis Police asked anyone with information to call the department at 704-920-4000 or contact Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at https://cabarruscrimestoppers.com/submit-a-tip/ or 704-93CRIME.