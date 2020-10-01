Teen girl charged with murder after Mebane man found dead

Dazmin Monique Crisp. (Courtesy of WGHP)

MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — A teenage girl has been accused of killing a Mebane man, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 8, deputies responded to a reported death at a home in Shady Grove Mobile Home Park, located on the 2400 block of U.S. 70 in Mebane.

At the scene, officers found Ryan Tate Hogan, who lived at the address, was dead. Police say he was the victim of a homicide.

On Wednesday, deputies arrested Dazmin Monique Crisp, 18, of Burlington, with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Taskforce.

She was charged with first-degree murder and felony breaking and entering.

