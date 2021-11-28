Teen girl kidnapped, taken to NC after meeting person while playing video game, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials say a teen girl who met a person while playing an online video game has been kidnapped and taken to North Carolina.

The incident began Saturday morning when Jeimy Henrriquez, 15, was in her North Miami Beach home, according to a news release from police.

Jeimy was playing an online game called Fire Max when she began chatting with a person who later picked her up Saturday, North Miami Beach police said.

When she left with the person, the girl took her black book bag and cellphone, the news release said.

The teen called her mom at 10 p.m. Saturday and was crying, telling her mom she was “far away” and had not eaten, the news release said.

During the call, North Miami Beach police traced her cellphone signal back to North Carolina, officials said.

Police said the girl is endangered. She was last seen in the area of 14th Avenue and 182nd Street in North Miami Beach.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call North Miami Beach Detective Simmons at 305-949-2940.