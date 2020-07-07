Teen girl killed, boy hurt in string of overnight shootings in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A teenager was killed and another teen was hurt in one of three shootings overnight in Greensboro, according to police.

At about 1:41 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a shooting on the 1000 block of West Barton Street. Officers found two people with gunshot wounds at the scene.

Police said 16-year-old Cincere Graves died. A 15-year-old boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Less than an hour later, at 2:02 a.m., officers responded to another shooting about 10 miles away on the 3200 block of North O’Henry Boulevard. At the scene, police found one person who had been shot.

Earlier in the night, at about 9:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a shooting on Andrews Street where two others had been shot.

Police have not released the conditions of any other victims or any suspect information. There was no word on whether or not these shootings are related.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

