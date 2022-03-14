NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WNCN) – A teenage girl visiting from overseas was struck by a pickup truck on Sunday in the Outer Banks and killed, the Associated Press confirms.

The 15-year-old, who has not been identified due to being a minor, was hit by an oncoming truck when she was trying to cross a main highway in Nags Head at approximately 7:40 p.m. She was visiting from Albania, the AP says.

A release said off-duty officials nearby responded to the accident and restored the girl’s pulse, but she later died at The Outer Banks’ hospital.

The preliminary investigation said that neither speed nor alcohol are a factor in the accident.

Finally, the AP also confirmed that no charges are expected to be served to the driver at this time.

