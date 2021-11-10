Teen girl killed in reported drive-by shooting in NC neighborhood

SHELBY, N.C. (WJZY) — The Shelby Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a teen girl Tuesday afternoon on the 500-block of Roberts Street.

According to investigators, officers arrived just before 4 p.m. at the area of Roberts Street and Martin Street in reference to shots fired. When they arrived, they found a 16-year-old female victim laying in the yard.

The victim was transported to Atrium Health Cleveland Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. Early investigation shows that a vehicle had driven past the house and fired a gun at the home.

Investigators say only one person was struck by gunfire during the incident. The identity of the victim is not yet being released pending next of kin notification.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case can contact the Shelby Police Department at (704) 484-6845 or if they wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Crime Stoppers at (704) 481-TIPS.