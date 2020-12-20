Teen girl missing at NC coast, deputies say

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing teen who was last seen Friday.

Aurora Ramsey, 17, is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.

Aurora was last seen wearing a black and red plaid shirt, blue jeans, dark blue boots with fur and an oversized camo jacket, deputies said.

She was seen on Friday at residence on Dobson Street in Supply, then on Main Street in Shallotte near McDonald’s, according to the BCSO.

“Anyone with information should contact Det. Faircloth at (910) 713-4398 or call 911,” the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said.

