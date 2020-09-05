Teen girl missing for 2 weeks at NC coast, deputies say

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a teenager who has been missing for two weeks.

Katelyn Nicole Benedict, 15, was last seen at her home on Jericho Road near Southport on Aug. 21.

Deputies believe she may be in the Shallotte or Supply areas with her boyfriend.

Benedict is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Reece at 910-664-4116 or call 911.

