Teen gives birth after NC shooting; mom, baby suffer life-threatening injuries

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday evening involving a teenage female victim who was shot while standing in a parking lot.

The shooting occurred off of Beatties Ford Road in front of the Busy Arcade.

The 19-year-old victim was treated by Medics after they were called to the scene and has been transported to the hospital where her child was delivered.

Police have said that they are unsure if the victim was targeted in the shooting or if she was not intended to be wounded.

Police said both the new mom and her baby face life-threatening injuries.

This remains an active investigation as police wait to review surveillance video from the business and speak to more witnesses in the area.

