YANCEYVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Caswell County deputies began a homicide investigation late Monday afternoon after a teen was shot and killed.

Deputies with the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office said the initial call around 5 p.m. was about shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy dead near the intersection of Main and Wall streets, where the gunfire call was dispatched, according to deputies.

The shooting took place in Yanceyville which is about 30 miles north-northeast of Hillsborough in Orange County.

There is no suspect information available at this time, according to deputies.

The identity of the teenage victim was also not released.