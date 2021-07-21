Teen killed, second person injured in Winston-Salem drive-by shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen was killed and a second person was injured in a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem on Wednesday evening, according to Winston-Salem police.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Manchester Street and Northeast 25th Street around 5 p.m.

An 18-year-old was killed and a second person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to their hand.

Police said several rounds were fired during the shooting.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

