Teen lifeguard used training to try to help NC mom killed in hit-and-run

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The family of Sheila Faircloth, the woman who was killed in a hit-and-run on Carolina Beach Road Saturday, turned to WECT to help find the Good Samaritan who stayed with their mother in her final moments.

Faircloth’s daughter has now been connected with 18-year-old Rebekah Apple, who witnessed the accident and rushed into action to help.

Apple works as a lifeguard at Carolina Beach and said her training allowed her to know what to do in the intense situation.

Sheila Faircloth and the scene of the crash (Family photo/WECT)

Rebekah Apple stopped to help Sheila Faircloth after she was hit by a vehicle in Wilmington (WECT)

Sheila Faircloth (Family photo)

Apple was driving her brother-in-law to Silver Lake Market late Saturday night when the two heard a loud noise and realized a crash happened.

“Immediately, it was just like adrenaline. And I’m like, Tristan stop the cars, because the cars just wanted to keep coming – so he just stands at the light and was like stop. This girl who also stopped – I told her to call 911,” Apple recalled.

While directing other bystanders to take action, Apple checked Faircloth’s pulse to find she was not breathing.

She ordered someone else to go search for an AED (automated external defibrillator) device and then continued to try and save Faircloth.

“I started doing compressions, and I counted with dispatch like, ‘one, two, three, four, we go, we go.’ I did compressions for probably fifteen minutes until first responders got there,” she said.

Apple was able to connect with Faircloth’s family via Facebook, and reached out to Faircloth’s daughter via text message.

The two plan to meet in person soon.

Apple said she simply did what she would want anyone else to do if the roles were reversed.

“It’s probably nice to know there was someone there showing her love in her last few moments, because I would so hope someone would do that for my family instead of her being [alone] in the road. I hope if something like that ever happens to my family another person would do that for them,” Apple said.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now