GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An 18-year-old woman was shot and killed in Greensboro Saturday afternoon, according to a news release.
At approximately 3:32 p.m. Greensboro Police responded to the intersection of South Street and Ogden Street in reference to a discharge of firearm call.
Upon arrival police located two victims suffering from a gunshot wound. Both victims were transported to a local hospital.
One of the victims died from her injuries and the case is now being investigated as a homicide. The deceased victim has been identified as Christina Marie Jones, 18, of Greensboro.
The second victim had non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
