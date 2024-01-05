TROUTMAN, N.C. (WJZY) — Three teenagers are now in a juvenile detention center charged with almost two-dozen break-ins in Iredell County.

Police said the teens’ holiday crime spree, which lasted well over a week, was put to a stop Wednesday by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The teens made it easy on police, who said the teens were still driving around in a car they stole during one of the break-ins. But the teenagers’ joyride came to an end in Charlotte.

“Generally, when cars get stolen like that, they get dumped right away, so it was pretty brazen for them to be driving it around for two days,” said Troutman Police Chief Josh Watson.

Investigators said the crime spree started on Christmas Eve and continued into the New Year, but on Wednesday night, CMPD officers stopped the teens who police say were driving a car they stole from a worker during a break-in at the Dunkin’ Donuts in Troutman early on New Year’s Day.

Police said the two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old accused of almost two-dozen break-ins in Statesville, Mooresville, and Troutman are in the Alexander County Juvenile Detention Center.

“Hopefully they’ll be held so that they’re not out here to continue to commit these crimes,” said Watson.

Watson said in the past, other teens charged with crimes have been released to their parents.

“We’ll be at an incident, have somebody in custody, and get told to turn them over to a parent,” said Watson. “They’re a 17-year-old, obviously somebody wasn’t watching them, and they can go out and do what they want. There are no consequences for it.”

He said the Department of Juvenile Justice’s system in deciding if teens go back on the streets doesn’t always make sense.

“If it’s a violent crime, a felony, it should be automatically assumed that they’re going to get secure custody when it involves breaking into buildings, robbery, stealing cars,” said Watson.

Watson said one of the teens accused in the recent crime spree was released from custody after a robbery in Charlotte.

“It is frustrating for the police and I’m sure for the citizens,” said Watson.

The police chief told Queen City News the 17-year-old was ordered to be held in juvenile court for 10 days, and he’ll have a probable cause hearing next month to transfer his case to the adult court system.