Tempers flare as NC man appears in court after boy killed in crossfire

RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WBTW) – A man charged in relation to the shooting death of a 5-year-old in Robeson County appeared in court Monday.

And after the hearing, a fight nearly broke out in the courthouse parking lot.

Donovan Travale Locklear, 24, of Red Springs, appeared in court in Robeson County on Monday.

WBTW had a crew at the hearing involving the suspect in the shooting death of Alva Paisley Oxendine Jr.

Later, Locklear’s family members could be seen arguing in the parking lot with members of the Oxendine family.

Sheriff’s deputies noticed the ruckus and stepped in to calm everyone down.

Another court appearance for Locklear is scheduled for July 15.

Locklear was arrested on Friday and is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center on a $500,000 secured bond.

Locklear is charged with second-degree murder in relation to the shooting death of Oxendine of Red Springs.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Town of Red Springs around 6 p.m. on June 5 for a child being shot, according to the department.

Oxendine was taken in a private vehicle from the 14000 block of N.C. 72 West in Red Springs to the Red Springs Police Department after being shot, the RCSO said.

Oxendine was then taken to Southeastern Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The shooting resulted from a fight between several people, according to the RCSO. Oxendine was hit by a bullet while sitting in the back seat of his mother’s vehicle, and Oxendine’s brother was also in the back seat of the vehicle.

