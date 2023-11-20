RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolinians are donating more money to charities and non-profits in the state than they did last year and a report is showing its made a big difference for those organizations.

The 2022-2023 Annual N.C. Charitable Solicitation Report was released Monday by N.C. Secretary of State Elaine Marshall. The report showed over the last year, $58 million was donated to charities and nonprofits across the state, representing an increase of more than $10 million over what was donated statewide the year before.

Making an appearance at the Raleigh-based non-profit Note in the Pocket, Secretary Marshall joined volunteers as they accepted and prepared clothing for families who need it this holiday season. The group is celebrating their 10th anniversary this year and the accomplishment of more than 50,000 families helped in the Triangle.

Looking for more positive news in your day? Check out The Bright Side ☀️

Donations being accepted at the Raleigh-based nonprofit Note in the Pocket. (Walter Dozier/CBS 17)

Secretary Marshall said the increase in donations statewide comes despite inflation, and that alone shows the goodness of North Carolinians.

“Unfortunately there are crooks in the charitable arena, so when you give locally to an organization you can see, just like this, just like some of the shelters for homeless people, food banks, you can see where that is coming in locally and going locally, it is very, very valuable,” she said.

Marshall said she does see more donations this time of year and she’s encouraging people to really vet organizations before donating to them to make sure your money is actually going toward helping people.