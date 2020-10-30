GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Tens of thousands of people in the Piedmont Triad are still waiting for the lights to come back on the morning after Tropical Storm Zeta moved through the area.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, the following counties are reporting outages of more than 1,000 customers as of 5:45 p.m. Friday:

Forsyth: 25, 892

Guilford: 7,605

Stokes: 8,766

Rockingham: 6,888

Yadkin: 3,056

There are a total of 118,146 outages across North Carolina.

These numbers include data from Duke Energy, Dominion Energy, NC Electric Cooperatives and ElectriCities.

The Greensboro Police Department issued the following statement:

“Due to severe weather, the city is experiencing significant power outages, trees that are down blocking roadways, and traffic signal outages. Motorists are advised to avoid travel if possible and use caution if travel is necessary.”