‘Tent lady’ in NC finally moves home 15 months after Hurricane Florence

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The woman who first made headlines after choosing to live in a tent in the shadow of her destroyed home is finally moving back into it 15 months after Hurricane Florence.

Cheri Ameen Mussel has held on to her sense of humor and a lot of patience as she watched volunteers with Baptists on Mission gut her home down to its studs and begin to rebuild.

Her home sits in a horseshoe bend of Alligator Lake, elevated 12 feet off the ground.

“This house was already elevated two feet higher than the state requirements for elevation and still got flooded up above about four feet up these windows,” says Baptists On Mission Site Coordinator Mike Moser.

Mussel says it was difficult to watch her flooded home be ripped apart.

“Seeing it being gutted out, that kinda tore your insides out,” she said. “I felt like the house… I was being gutted out too, but I dealt with it because that’s all I could do.”

Through it all, Moser says the most rewarding part of their work is building relationships with people just like Cheri.

“They’re so grateful, so patient. Cherie is just the epitome of patience because sometimes we’ll go a couple of weeks and not have any volunteers to be able to work and she and so many of our clients are just so grateful and are hands on, helping in the rebuild, doing their part, and our paycheck comes from helping these people and seeing how the volunteers embrace the people we’re working with,” Moser said.

For Mussel, this experience has opened her eyes to how kind people can be through the hardest days.

“All the people who have volunteered,” she said, “it has really enlightened me to how wonderful people are. I’m like an old recluse out here — you know, I have plenty of friends — but I never knew I had so many. It’s just been wonderful.”

Baptists On Mission has three families, including Cheri, moving back into their homes in Pender County this holiday season but their work is far from over. Moser estimates they have 25 projects underway and “too many” more on a waitlist. To date, he says they’ve rebuilt about 40 homes since Hurricane Florence.

