CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) is decrying an incident in which a man who uses a prosthetic leg was dragged off its property by contracted security guards.

The incident happened at the Charlotte Transportation Center Blue Line station on Nov. 17.

CATS said the man was reportedly seen on video on the light rail platform for several hours drinking from a bottle. He then fell off the bench he was sitting on causing his prosthetic leg to become detached.

Security guards arrived to find the man on the ground and “highly intoxicated,” a CATS spokesperson said in a statement. He was said to have a cart of belongings and a small dog with him.

The statement continues that the security team asked the man to leave the fare zone multiple times. The man refused and three security guards physically removed the man, his dog and his belongings from the fare zone. The man gathered his possessions and left.

However, CATS took issue with how security guards handled the situation, saying that the contracted personnel should have called for medical aid or the CATS Connect team who seek to help those who may be in crisis.

“CATS wants to emphasize that the actions displayed by these security personnel do not reflect the values of CATS and are completely again CATS’ standards,” the statement continues. “We hold every interaction with our community in high regard and aim to treat all members with respect and dignity. The rapid action taken by CATS Security division in investigating this incident is a testament to our commitment to these values.”

The three security guards involved have been relieved of their duties by Strategic Security Corp. and their termination has been recommended, according to CATS. The other security guards present during the incident are facing disciplinary action and additional training.

“CATS supports and endorses the decisions made by the contractor,” they continued.

In April, Charlotte City Council approved a three-year contract with Strategic Security Corporation to provide armed security and unarmed security guards following a number of violent incidents including a stabbing on the LYNX Blue Line in June 2023 and an incident where a CATS bus driver was fatally shot in May 2022.

Queen City News has reached out to Strategic Security Corp. for comment.