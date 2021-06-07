‘TERRIFIED’: Charlotte community shaken after 1-year-old girl is shot

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – We’re about halfway through the year and CMPD officials said 374 different times, people have shot into homes and cars.

It’s a concern for officers who said they’re worried about the unintended victims, who have been adults and children.

On June 5th, CMPD officials said a one-year-old girl was shot in the hand after a man started shooting at a car full of kids and adults. She’s one of five children who’ve been unintentionally shot in the last two and a half months.

“Most of the time you could hear crickets and birds,” said Connie Ward.

It wasn’t birds making all the noise in Ward’s neighborhood on Saturday. Instead, CMPD officials said 34-year-old Trejaun Coleman started shooting at a car full of people with kids inside.

Connie said, her neighbor heard everything.

“She was terrified, hiding in the back of the house,” said Connie. “She had no idea where the shots were coming from.”

Police said these types of shootings, where people shoot at cars or into homes, are becoming more common. In fact, there have been 28 percent more of these specific shootings this year compared to 2020. Often, the shooter and the victim tend to know each other, but police said they’re concerned about the unintended victims, like the one-year-old girl over the weekend.

“I’ve been here 18 years and it’s never happened,” said Ward.

Ward said she’s glad the little girl will be okay and that her neighborhood will go back to the quiet place she calls home.

Coleman will be officially charged on Tuesday. He’s facing a long list of crimes, including shooting with intent to kill and being a felon with a stolen gun.