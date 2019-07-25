Terrifying 12 minutes: NC mom, kids hid upstairs during attempted break-in

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) — Ashley Heath describes what happened Monday night as a terrifying 12 minutes. She and her two children waited on the phone with 911 after someone tried to kick down their front door.

“In that moment, it’s scary. You don’t know if somebody’s in the house,” she said.

Both she and another neighbor a block away dealt with the same situation: around 9:50 p.m., suspects attempted to break into the homes by kicking the front door.

“We had lights on, our porch light was on, the car was in the driveway,” Heath said. “And we got three super loud kicks on our door, which was pretty terrifying.”

Heath says she doesn’t believe these were neighborhood pranksters.

“I know in the past that we’ve had some experiences throughout our neighborhood with some kids playing in the area, and possibly some ring and runs, but this was a little different.”

She says she rushed upstairs and called police. The operator on the other end of the line told her the same thing was happening just down the street.

“They actually kicked that door so hard that I think they tore the frame,” Heath described. “And again, people were home, so I’m sure whoever it may have been realized that, and knew that probably the cops were on the way.”

“This is such a safe neighborhood that really, it’s not something on my radar ever,” added neighbor Nicole Linney. She lives across the street from the other home that the suspects tried to break into.

Greensboro police don’t know who did it, but some neighbors think it was a group of kids.

“It’s not a safe thing for anybody to go banging on someone’s door,” said Linney.

Heath says she’s just glad that her locked door did its job in keeping would-be intruders out. She’s now investing in security cameras as an extra means of protection.

“I feel like people are becoming more and more desperate,” she said. “I think that we have to treat every scenario as if it could be something very serious.”

Greensboro police say the best way to keep out burglars is to lock doors, activate alarms, tell your neighbors about suspicious activity, and report anything out of the ordinary to police.

