‘Thank you, Jesus!’: NC grandma wins $350K on The BIG SPIN prize wheel in Raleigh

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A Wilmington resident won big Tuesday in front of a live audience in Raleigh.

Julia Earp was the first player to spin the BIG SPIN prize wheel and win $350,000.

Earp lives in the Port City and works with the elderly, according to the NC Lottery Commission. Her good luck began when she stopped at a gas station on Oleander Drive and bought a scratch-off ticket on her way to work.

“Whenever I thought about the fact that I won, I’d say, ‘Thank you, Jesus!’” Earp told lottery officials. “I’m still saying it. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you!”

The BIG SPIN scratch-off ticket launched earlier this month. Players can pick whether they would like to win cash instantly, spin a digital online wheel to win a prize, or spin a real prize wheel during a live event and take home up to $500,000.

Earp was a fan of game shows and opted for the live event in Raleigh.

“I figured no matter what I won, I’d be tickled with what I got,” Earp said. “I came out with more than I had when I came in, so this is amazing!”

Her strategy was to spin the wheel with all her might.

“My plan was to spin the wheel so hard that I’d fall on my heinie,” Earp told the NC Education Lottery.

After state and federal tax withholdings, she took home more than $247,500. According to the NC Lottery, she plans to use the money to take care of her grandchildren, including paying for their schooling.

