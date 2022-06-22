RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Summer is finally here, and a new study says North Carolina is one of the best states to plan a road trip through.

The Tar Heel State was ranked No. 7 in WalletHub’s latest report, 2022’s Best & Worst States for Summer Road Trips.

The study based the rankings on 32 key metrics including the number of attractions, road conditions, safety and cost.

But what made North Carolina really stand out? The answer — its scenic byways.

North Carolina is the only state on the east coast to rank in the Top 5 for Most Scenic Byways.

The study ranks it No. 4, following Oregon (No. 1), California (No. 2), and Utah (No. 3). Washington came in at No. 5.

North Carolina ranked No. 8 in overall activities, No. 19 in overall costs, and No. 37 in overall safety.

More specifically, the state ranked No. 7 Lowest Price of a Three-Star Hotel Room, No. 9 in Driving Laws Rating, No. 16 in Lowest Price of Camping and No. 19 in Nightlife Options per Capita.

Its lower ratings included No. 20 in Average Gas Prices, No. 20 in Car Thefts per Capita and No. 21 in Number of Attractions.

WalletHub’s Top 10 Best Road-Trip Destinations for Summer as are follows:

New York Minnesota Texas Louisiana Maine Ohio North Carolina Idaho Florida Wyoming

If you’re looking to expand your road trip to our surrounding states, the study weighed in on those too.

Virginia ranked the highest at No. 13, followed by South Carolina at No. 34 and Tennessee at No. 36.

