‘The day is finally here.’ Greg Olsen shares first look at new pediatric heart center at Levine Children’s Hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Former Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen shared new photos Wednesday of a completed project, years in the making, that is close to his heart.

“The day is finally here. We are honored to offer the first look at the brand new, state of the art, HEARTest Yard Congenital Heart Center at Levine Children’s Hospital. This project represents the gratitude our family feels towards the entire ‘heart’ community,” Olsen tweeted.

More than two years ago, Olsen’s foundation gifted $2.5 million to Atrium Health for a new pediatric cardiac center at Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte.

Greg and Kara Olsen started the HEARTest Yard initiative in 2012, initially focusing on home health care for children with congenital heart disease. Their son, TJ, was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect. The couple understands firsthand the special needs of those patients.

The day is finally here. We are honored to offer the first look at the brand new, state of the art, HEARTest Yard Congenital Heart Center @LevineChildrens. This project represents the gratitude our family feels towards the entire ❤️ community. pic.twitter.com/ao9iU9NsQI — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) December 2, 2020

“Kara and I feel incredibly fortunate to be in a position to bring the center to life. With the guidance of the amazing team at Atrium Health and Levine Children’s, and our tremendous group of donors, The HEARTest Yard Congenital Heart Center will provide world-class, comprehensive care to the ‘heart’ community,” Olsen tweeted.

The HEARTest Yard Pediatric Cardiac Center is housed in the Medical Center Plaza building adjacent to Levine Children’s Hospital. Atrium Health said the building was renovated over the past several years to accommodate all specialty outpatient services offered by Levine Children’s.

“Please join us Monday, December 6th, for our virtual grand opening event. Hear from the people who have made this possible and get a tour of the 25,000 sq foot facility! #Halveaheart,” Olsen tweeted. For more information, please click here.