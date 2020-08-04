‘The iceberg’s getting bigger’: Some of state’s COVID death measures reach highest levels

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some key mortality measures of the coronavirus pandemic in North Carolina have reached their highest levels so far, a CBS 17 News data analysis found.

A total of 186 deaths were reported to the state Department of Health and Human Services last week, the highest single-week total so far.

And as the state recorded its 2,000th COVID-19 death Tuesday, the seven-day running average of daily deaths was at 27.1, a day after its peak of 27.4.

This graph shows the running 7-day average of COVID-19 deaths reported to NCDHHS each day since March.

That running average is a valuable measure for monitoring trends because the daily reports of deaths can vary widely depending on the day of the week, with Sundays and Mondays typically marked by lower numbers than on the other five days due to a weekend lag.

Dr. David Wohl, a professor of medicine in the division of infectious diseases at UNC, said the increase in deaths “does reflect that there’s more people getting infected now.”

The total number of lab-confirmed cases reported by DHHS exceeded 125,000 on Sunday — less than two weeks after the case count surpassed 100,000.

“And if we think of deaths as the very top of the iceberg, and people that are hospitalized right below that and people who are symptomatic and then there’s everyone who’s infected being the whole iceberg, I think it maybe means that the iceberg’s getting bigger,” Wohl said. “And if more people are getting infected and some proportion of them is going to get really sick, i think that may be unfortunately what we’re seeing.”

The total from last week represents an increase of nearly 25 percent from the week before that, which at 149 was the previous one-week high.

The running average of daily deaths reported has climbed steadily over the past month, after dipping to 9.7 on July 8 — the last time it has been below 10.

It crossed into the 20s on July 24, surged past 25 on July 30 and surpassed 27 for the first time Monday.

Because of the typical multi-week timeline between infection, the onset of symptoms and death, it’s plausible that those people who died in mid-July were infected in late May or early June — after the Memorial Day holiday, and after the state moved into the modified second phase of reopening.

Daily new case totals began to surge later in June and through early July, and hospitalizations steadily rose during July. Deaths, the very definition of a lagging indicator, tend to follow those other key measures.

“The real surge in cases started 3-4 weeks after Memorial Day, and of course Memorial Day is when we started reopening more widely,” Wohl said. “I’d say we’ve seen greater relaxation over the last few weeks of what people are doing and willing to do. I just think this is showing we’re going the wrong way.”

There is also frequently a gap of several days between when a patient dies and when that death is reported and registered with the state.

In addition to the cumulative number of deaths due to COVID-19, DHHS also publishes a chart showing the specific date of death for all fatalities reported to the agency.

At least 10 people died each day during the 28-day span from July 3-30, and the DHHS website includes a disclaimer that the totals from the current day and up to two weeks before that may yet be registered.

The vast majority of those who die of COVID-19 continue to be older — 78 percent of the fatalities have been 65 or older. Among those 75 and older, nearly one in every six people who has tested positive has died.

But where is the state headed? The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, a team of researchers from the University of Washington whose projections are incorporated into the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s models, predict 3,808 total deaths — 1,798 more than already registered — by Nov. 1 with those deaths effectively forming a straight line on a graph.

That comes with a caveat: It assumes the lack of a requirement of face coverings in public.

A projection that includes the universal use of masks cuts that death total by that date by 1,046, bringing that projected total to 2,762 — or, only 752 more than the state has already recorded.