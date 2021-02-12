GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The numbers are in, showing how much of an impact the COVID crisis had on the Greensboro economy.

When the pandemic started to shut things down, city officials said they changed up their projected budget to be more conservative.

They didn’t know how long it was going to last or what kind of an effect the pandemic would have on the city.

Last year should have been a profitable year for Greensboro, with the Tanger Center slated to have opened in March 2020 and a series of major events scheduled throughout the city.

“Our projected sales tax, pre-COVID, to what we projected after COVID hit decreased $7 million,” said Jon Decker, the budget and evaluation director for the city.

Then the pandemic put the brakes on pretty much everything.

“We’re down 50% from where we were last year, with the hotel/motel tax revenue. That’s substantial,” he said.

Decker explained that Greensboro lost out on about $1.1 million in hotel/motel tax revenue collection, compared to the previous year.

The sales tax revenue was $2 million below the projected growth.

“The impact of the pandemic is real,” he said. “We’re seeing that in many areas.”

Decker said city leaders were surprised that the sales tax revenue was not down as much as they predicted.

The way that the money was collected was just different.

“Greensboro is a draw for the region for folks to come and shop and have fun and visit attractions and things like that. Those have decreased,” he said.

But people were still buying things, they were just focused on goods, like food and items they purchased online.

Every penny helped.

City officials have been careful with their expenses and budget projections, but the unknown is a concern.

“If we do not receive other funds, it could limit our ability to provide services in other areas,” Decker said. “General fund services include everything from parks and libraries, to police and fire services. So all of the services you think the city provides, it can basically impact all of those.”

Right now, Greensboro is projected to be about a million dollars ahead of budget.

If that happens, that money will go to the city’s rainy-day fund.

One thing Decker said people can do to help, is to continue to support local businesses and to be supportive of city programming and services.