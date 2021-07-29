Would you like fries with that? Nash County McDonalds offers free meal with COVID-19 shot

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – The Nash County Health Department is partnering with McDonald’s to boost vaccine rates.

“We were contacted by the McDonald’s owner to see if there was any possibility for a private or public arrangement where they would even offer some sandwich coupons for those that were willing to come in and be vaccinated,” Nash County Health Department Director Bill Hill said.

Hill said only 44-percent of Nash County’s population is fully vaccinated and he hoped Thursday’s clinic would bring the total up. He was aiming to get 1,000 people vaccinated, but said even 50 would still be a success.

As of 6 p.m. CBS 17 can confirm the number of people vaccinated at the clinic was approximately at those 50 people.

Quatisha Ford appreciates the free meal, but tells CBS 17 she didn’t get vaccinated for the incentive.

“My one-year-old, she got pneumonia two weeks ago and I thought it was COVID,” Ford said. “So just seeing her get down with pneumonia, and my four-year-old had an ear infection… Once I seen them go through that, I said they will not go through COVID.”

Others at the pop-up vaccine clinic shared similar stories.

One man said he chose to get vaccinated on Thursday because his elderly father asked him to. Another man said he wanted to have a clear conscience before embarking on a multi-state road trip.

When asked about offering healthier incentives Hill said, “I think it’s a great thing to do to get some motivation there and I think that’s something we should look at.”

He continued, “Maybe there would be a partnership with our local YMCA and health department where we could actually get folks off the couches more.”