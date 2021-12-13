The NC Zoo receives 740-pound new arrival!

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A pretty big new arrival has come to the North Carolina Zoo!

The North Carolina Zoo announced the arrival of its newest resident – a 740-pound male grizzly bear named Ronan on Dec. 13.

Ronan is a 9-year-old grizzly bear from the Reid Park Zoo in Tucson, Arizona.

According to the zoo, Ronan is settling into his new habitat well.

The zoo’s beloved grizzly Tommo passed away over the summer at the age of 31, leaving the grizzly habitat empty for some months.

Ronan and his twin sister Finley were rescued and relocated to the Reid Park Zoo when they were cubs after their mother was declared a “nuisance” bear.

“We are so excited to welcome Ronan to the Zoo,” said the Zoo’s Curator of Mammals Jay Stutz. “He is settling in well and already building meaningful relationships with his keepers. We all look forward to the experiences that he will share with our guests and staff.”

Zookeepers at the Reid Park Zoo describe Ronan as a mellow bear. “Ronan has always been a calm and easygoing bear who quickly became a favorite with all of the keepers who worked with him. He has grown into an adult bear at Reid Park Zoo and will definitely be missed, but everyone here is so excited for his chance to continue to grow and experience new things at his new home,” Stephanie Norton, Animal Welfare Specialist, said.